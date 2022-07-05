Key TRS leaders likely to switch sides

Hyderabad: While the TRS is facing desertions at municipality level, the party is slated to face yet another shock as important leaders like a former MLA and MLCs are also looking to shift loyalties and join the Congress.

Giving a shock to the ruling party in the State, Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor and other corporators resigned from TRS and joined the Congress. Mayor Ch Parijata Narasimha Reddy handed over her resignation to district TRS president Manchireddy Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

The Mayor said that she along with other corporators had joined TRS for development of Badangpet. They had worked for the party following instructions. However, she said for the last few months party leaders were going against them; they were unable to digest popularity among people. "We are targeted by the party leaders. We cannot compromise on our self-esteem; hence decided to move out," said Parijata Reddy.

According to sources, party leaders like ZP chairperson Kova Lakshmi and former MLC Puranam Satish were also likely to leave the party. Sources said these leaders already had several rounds of meetings with the Congress leadership and were looking to join the party.

Sources said they were to join the Congress along with the Badangpet Corporation leaders. However, the Congress leaders in the State deferred their joining in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in the city. This would not help in gaining mileage.

The TRS leaders said Parijata Reddy was in the Congress and others had joined the TRS after municipal elections. Post-elections, they were trying to get hold of some TRS corporators. Sensing this, the party offered the mayor's post to Parijata Reddy for joining TRS. Now the Congress leaders are going back into their own party, said a senior TRS leader.

Meanwhile, former MLC Puranam Satish has denied reports that he was leaving the party. He said they had confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and would be with the party.