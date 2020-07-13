Khammam: Drunkard dead after falling in drainage

Khammam: An incident of a drunkard fell in drainage and deceased took place in UPH colony in Khanapuram in Khammam district.

Mallepalli Ravi of 40 years age from Metapuram village in Nelakondapalli Mandal went near the drainage to have a nature call and slipped into it. Locals informed the condition to police who later visited the place and started inquiry. The complete clarity on the case is yet to known.