Khammam: Rs 8,000-crore makeover for schools underway says Errabelli Dayaker Rao

Khammam: For Panchyat Errabelli Dayaker Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in last day of Palle, Pattana Pragathi programme in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday.

During the programme they launched number of development works and laid foundation stones.

Speaking in various programmes, the Minister Dayakar Rao informed that only TRS government implemented number of schemes across the State. The people expressed happiness under the regime of the Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao in the State.

He said that the government has sanction Rs 8,000 crore to setup all facilities in schools in the State. Not only education sector the government has spent more funds for development of roads and health in the State.

He said, the deliveries in the government hospitals were increased after the implementing the scheme of KCR kits. Supplying drinking water under the scheme of Mission Bhaghiratha in all the villages, he added.

Conducting Palle, Pattana Pragathi programme in the villages has changed the faces of the villages. He said, the government constructed dumping yards, Vykunta Dhamam in all the villages.

He launched checkdam on the Mallana steam constructed with Rs 2.5 crore and high level bridge constructed with Rs 4.5 corer in Pinapaka and Gundala mandal.

Later, he visited Surya Tanda, Ramkya Tanda villages under the Raghunadhapalem mandal and inaugurated new Vykunta Dhamam and composted sheds in the villages

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Government whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, ZP Chairmans L Kamal Raj, Kasaiah, District Collectors RV Karnan, D Anudeep, ZP CEO Priyanka, RDO Ravindranath and other officers participated in the programme.