Khammam to have its first tech hub

Khammam: Khammam city is taking another big step towards development! Sthiraa Ventures, headed by Gummadapu Damodar Rao, is going to launch its first IT & Commercial Hub in Khammam. Named “Sthiraa Tech City”, this project is being developed at Tallampadu on Khammam-Hyderabad Highway.

This Sthiraa Tech City project comprises premium villa plots, residential and commercial spaces.

This DTCP-proposed project will open new avenues for the development of Khammam city. Its special feature is its location along the main highway.

This project is the first mega residential venture to promote the IT & Commercial sectors.

After the launch of the venture on Sunday , Gummadapu Damodar Rao, head of Sthiraa Ventures, said that trade relations between Khammam and

Hyderabad would be further strengthened by their project.