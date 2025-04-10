Live
Khanapur: Farmers call off stir after MLA’s word
Bojju Patel assures them of irrigation for standing crops
Khanapur: Farmers, worried that the irrigation water supplied through the canal from Sadar Mat Aya Katta will be stopped during the harvest of the rabi crop, staged a dharna on Wednesday. They expressed concern that if they went for a second crop lack of irrigation will cause them huge losses. They staged a dharna on Lachanna Yellapur Nirmal Mancherial Road in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district. Hundreds of farmers from villages like Lingapura, Sarangapur, Yellapur, Masaipet, Yelagadapa, Nachaanillapur, Mallannapet, Pata Maddipadaga, Kotha Maddipadaga, Peddur Thanda, Chityala, Vakeel Nagar and others held a protest for irrigation on Wednesday.
Kadam Tahsildar Prabhakar and SI Krishna Sagar Reddy persuaded the
farmers to call off their agitation as it was holding up vehicular traffic towards Mancherial or Nirmal. When the farmers did not relent, the officials MLA Vedama Bojju Patel who spoke to the farmers over phone and assured them that they would release irrigation water until the harvest stage. Pacified farmers called off the protest.