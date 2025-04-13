Live
Kisan Morcha leads ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’
Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government is taking the country forward on the path of progress with the goal of development and welfare as the goal of Vikasit Bharat.
On Saturday, Sridhar, who participated in the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ programme in Kotha Kothuru village of Nelakondapalli mandalas part of the BJP party’s call, spoke to the media and laudedPM Modi in taking the country forward on the path of progress especially by implementing various welfare programmes for the development of the lower classes of society with the slogan of Antyodaya.
He said that the Modi’s government has designed many welfare schemes for the people of the lower classes who have been neglected.
Sridhar Reddy commented that the BJP government is a farmer-friendly government that is not only supporting artisans through the Vishwakarma Yojana but also providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across the country under the name of Kisan Samman Nidhi. He said that the Modi government is credited with providing insurance at the lowest premium, implementing the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme for the protection of girl children, and providing free ration rice.
Later, the Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries were honoured by Reddy. A number of leaders participated in the programme.