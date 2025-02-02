Kisan Pariwar CEO donates to orphan

Warangal : In a commendable gesture, Kisan Pariwar CEO Dr Vivek donated 50 quintals of rice to Dyva Krupa Orphan Children Home to feed the children for a year at Mahabubabad on Saturday. Dr Vivek also distributed certificates to women who have completed training in tailoring under the aegis of the National Insti-tute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIEBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Dr Vivek who visited Adarsh School said he would help add more modern amenities to the schools. Dr Vivek said that tailoring provides good employment to women, and he urged them to train other women also. He assured them he would provide them with bank loans besides helping them establish home-based businesses.

Later, he interacted with the women and noted down their requirements.