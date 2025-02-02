Live
- Developments in Gachibowli Prism Pub Shooting Case
- Telangana Feels the Pinch as Union Budget 2025-26 Overlooks Key Projects
- U19 WC: Stayed true to the word of 'we are here to dominate', says captain Niki Prasad
- Drugs worth Rs 10.80 crore seized in Mizoram, 4 held
- PM Modi slams ‘corrupt’ AAP govt, reaches out to Purvanchalis, women in Delhi rally
- Supreme Court to hear plea seeking directions to NBE to release NEET (PG) question paper, answer key
- Dominant India retain U19 Women’s T20 WC title with emphatic win over SA
- YSRCP leaders meet AP SEC, urges to prevent irregularities in Dy mayor elections
- At Delhi poll rally, PM Modi promises 'Vikas ka naya Basant' for residents
- Prathap Abbareddy: Pioneering Innovation in AI and Engineering Leadership
Just In
Kisan Pariwar CEO donates to orphan
In a commendable gesture, Kisan Pariwar CEO Dr Vivek donated 50 quintals of rice to Dyva Krupa Orphan Children Home to feed the children for a year at Mahabubabad on Saturday.
Warangal : In a commendable gesture, Kisan Pariwar CEO Dr Vivek donated 50 quintals of rice to Dyva Krupa Orphan Children Home to feed the children for a year at Mahabubabad on Saturday. Dr Vivek also distributed certificates to women who have completed training in tailoring under the aegis of the National Insti-tute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIEBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Dr Vivek who visited Adarsh School said he would help add more modern amenities to the schools. Dr Vivek said that tailoring provides good employment to women, and he urged them to train other women also. He assured them he would provide them with bank loans besides helping them establish home-based businesses.
Later, he interacted with the women and noted down their requirements.