Kishan blames it on BRS regime

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has called out the erstwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime for its “policy blunder” that he says prevented Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) from participating in national coal block auctions in time. Speaking to‘The Hans India’,he outlined the Centre’s transparent coal allocation policy and its implications for Telangana’s mining sector.

Reddy explained that, following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to cancel previous coal block allocations to both public and private entities, the Union government implemented a uniform auction-based policy.

“Coal is national wealth. The Supreme Court mandated transparency, and since then, all coal blocks—new and previously allocated—have been put up for auction,” he amplified.

While major public sector units like Coal India and Western Coalfields have actively participated in these auctions, Singareni Collieries remained absent due to the stance taken by the then BRS-led state government. “This non-participation delayed the auction of coal blocks in Telangana, which could have otherwise boosted the state’s energy and employment prospects,” Reddy remarked.

Despite the setback, Reddy emphasized, the Centre continued to support SCCL. “When Singareni needed coal, I personally facilitated the allocation of the Naini coal block in Odisha. We are in constant dialogue with the company, and I am hopeful that pending coal block auctions in Telangana will be resolved soon,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the government’s proactive approach to mine closure and post-mining land development.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly instructed that once mining operations are complete, the land should be repurposed to serve local communities,” Reddy stated.

Kishan Reddy pointed to the environmental and safety hazards caused by decades of neglect in mine closure activities. “Since Independence, abandoned mines have led to underutilized land and increased accidents. We are reversing that trend,” he said.

So far, 143 mining projects have been successfully closed, and the government has laid out a three-year action plan to complete mine closure activities across all coal blocks.

These efforts include land leveling, environmental safeguards, and community-oriented development such as promoting fisheries on reclaimed mining land.

Stressing that his Ministry’s mandate goes beyond coal production, the Union Minister said: “We are committed to balanced development—meeting the country’s energy needs while ensuring environmental health and the well-being of communities living near collieries.”

The Union Minister enunciated the Centre’s dual focus on transparency in resource allocation and sustainable development, while pinpointing the consequences of policy missteps at the state level.

As Telangana looks to reinvigorate its coal sector, it appears that the role of Singareni Collieries and its alignment with national policy will be crucial in shaping the future of mining in the region.