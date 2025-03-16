Kishan dedicates Begumpet railway station to women

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy expressed the Central government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of railways in Telangana. He stressed the need for the public and State government’s collaboration in this initiative.

After inspecting the modernisation works at Begumpet Railway Station on Saturday, he announced that the station will be entirely dedicated to women. He mentioned that free Wi-Fi would be available at all railway stations and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the modernisation of several stations, including Begumpet, Cherlapalli, Medchal, Yakutpura, Nampally, Kacheguda, and Ladhonagar.

Kishan Reddy requested the state government to provide land for access roads to these railway stations and assured that steps are being taken to ensure all modernised stations will offer facilities comparable to international airports. He further stated that the first phase of the Begumpet Railway Station project would be completed soon, involving an investment of Rs 26 crore, as only 5 to 10 per cent of beautification work left.

The second phase will commence thereafter, with an additional allocation of Rs 12 crore for improvements. Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister has decided to dedicate this railway station to women, meaning all personnel, from security guards to officers, will be women.

The Union Minister highlighted that cleanliness and beautification programmes at railway stations are being conducted under Modi’s leadership. Additionally, this year, Telangana has initiated modernization projects worth Rs 5,337 crores and development programs totalling Rs 39,300 crores.

The Central government has also approved a Research Institute that will implement Kavach technology in Secunderabad, focusing on train safety, which has already witnessed success in various pilot projects.