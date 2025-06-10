Kishan inaugurates facade lighting system of Kacheguda rly station

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stated that Kacheguda Railway Station has a rich historical background and contributes to environmental protection through its use of green energy.

On Monday, during the inauguration of the Kacheguda Railway Station façade illumination, organised by the Central Tourism Department for Rs 2.23 crore, he noted that the Indian Green Building Council has awarded the station a platinum rating for its sustainability efforts. Additionally, Kacheguda Station has been recognised as the most energy-efficient station in Indian Railways. Kacheguda Railway Station was also the first in Indian Railways to introduce digital payment services.

Acknowledging its importance, the station is set to undergo redevelopment with Rs 421.66 crore under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme. Overall, 40 railway stations across the state are being redeveloped with an estimated budget of Rs 2,750 crore to accommodate future needs over the next 30 years.

Kishan Reddy recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly redeveloped Begumpet, Karimnagar, and Warangal railway stations. These development projects aimed at providing passengers with state-of-the-art facilities that meet international standards.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cherlapalli Railway Station, constructed at a cost of Rs 430 crore, to relieve pressure on the main railway stations in the city. The railway sector transportation system has made remarkable strides in Telangana over the past 11 years.

The Union Minister emphasized that during this period, the state’s road network has doubled, while the railway network has tripled. Since 2014, Rs 30,832 crore has been allocated for railway development in Telangana.

In this year’s railway budget, Rs 5,337 crore has been set aside for Telangana, which is 20 times more than the allocation in 2014-15. Currently, railway development projects worth Rs 42,219 crore are ongoing. Before 2014, an average of 17.4 km of railway lines were constructed in Telangana. After Narendra Modi took office, this rate increased to 55 km per year.

Railway services have become available in regions like Medak and Siddipet for the first time. Telangana has pioneered the railway protection system ‘Kavach,’ developed with indigenous technology, he said. This system is now being implemented nationwide.

To promote further research in this area, a ‘Kavach Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) has been established in Secunderabad. The Central government has been taking measures to ensure comprehensive research is conducted through this centre in the future.