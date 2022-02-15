Kishan Reddy challenges open debate on performance of PM Modi government

Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Tuesday challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an open debate on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governmenance in the last seven years at Gun Park in Hyderabad in the presence of journalists.

He added that BJP priortizes the country not a person or family but the Chief Minister prefers to his family over the state.

During a press conference, the BJP leader took a jibe at Chandrasekhar Rao remarks that the Modi government has done nothing in the last seven years. He said that Modi government has made remarkable achievements and is ready to an open debate.

He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was spewing venom against the Prime Minister out of frustration and the language used by the CM is unbecoming of a chief minister. Reacting to Rao's remarks that he will drive out BJP from the country, Kishan Reddy said that no force is able to this and added that BJP continue to remain a strong political force even if it loses power tomorrow.

The union minister also condemned Rao's demand to prove surgical strikes that was carried out on Pakistan in 2016.

Kishan Reddy said the chief minister's remarks come as an insult to martyrs, demoralise the Indian Army and hurt the sentiments of families of those who made the supreme sacrifice. He claimed that Pakistan and all the countries confirmed surgical strikes and added that even the terror group which was targetted admitted that they came under attack.

"We don't need KCR's certificate. There is no need to give proof to him. People know this," he said

He also refuted the remarks that there is communal disharmony in the country under PM Modi rule. He said that during the last seven years incidents of communal riots have come down while the activities of ISI and terror groups were under control.

"The CM is said to have enraged over his party's defeat in Huzurabad by-election, hence was making baseless allegations against the Narendra Modi government," Kishan Reddy said. He also added that the TRS chief does not like anyone criticising and wants people to be his servants and continue his tyrannical rule.