Kishan Reddy offers condolences over Prof Madhusudhan Reddy’s demise

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that he was shocked by the news of the death of Osmania University Professor and Telangana Movement ideologue Madhusudhan Reddy.

“He was born in a remote part of Nalgonda district and gradually advanced in his teaching career, earning special recognition as a Professor of Political Science at Osmania University. He participated actively in both the first and second phases of the 1969 movement, which was ongoing in earnest. Madhusudhan Reddy garu, who took on many responsibilities at Osmania University and brought them to fruition, lit up the lives of thousands of students with his lessons as a professor,” Kishan Reddy said.

“Although he is not physically with us today, his theories and the path he showed will remain an inspiration for future generations of Telangana. I pray for the peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to their family members,” the Minister added.