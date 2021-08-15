Kishan Reddy to begin 324-km Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Kodad

Hyderabad: The Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North Eastern Development G Kishan Reddy will begin from Kodad on August 19, and reach Hyderabad on August 21.

Party's general secretary G Premender Reddy said that the State BJP had decided to take up the programme based on the directions of the Central leadership. The yatra would start at 4 pm on August 19 in Kodad and the party leaders including State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders DK Aruna, OBC Morcha president K Laxman, state office bearers and others would participate.

The next day, on August 20, the yatra would pass through Danthalapally, Torrur, Rayaparti, Wardhannapet and Kishan Reddy would pay tributes to the martyrs at Warangal, Hanumakonda and later, have a darshan at Bhadrakali temple. The yatra would head towards Jangaon, Aleru and Yadagirigutta from Sarvai Papanna village in Khillashapur where the Union Minister would start the free vaccination centre set up by the Centre in Warangal.

The Minister would meet the family of weaver Chinthakindi Mallesham, a Padma Shri awardee, in Aleru. After visiting the Yadadri shrine, Kishan Reddy will stay for a night at Yadagirigutta.On the morning of August 21, he would visit ration shops in Bhongir to see if the Central government's free rice was reaching the people. He would reach the BJP head office from Secunderabad parliamentary constituency via Ghatkesar and Uppal. A meeting would be held at 7 pm at the BJP state office at Nampally. The Jana Ashirwad Yatra would cover 12 districts, 7 Parliamentary constituencies and 17 Assembly constituencies, covering a distance of 324 km.