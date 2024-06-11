Kodad: Official data on lift schemes incorrect, rue farmers

Kodad (Suryapet): During a review meeting held by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Monday for the lift projects in Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies, farmers of the region expressed their ire about the negligence of authorities on lift repairs.

The farmers complained that official data submitted to the minister under respective lift schemes was incorrect. Most of the lift schemes are not working and authorities have done no repairs for months, they said.

In turn, the Minister directed officials to resolve the farmer’s issues on war footing and added that any necessity of funds be informed to him. He directed the SE, EE and ENC to check the lifts frequently by concerned officials and advised them to assign and monitor 10 lifts by each official. “Do not trouble farmers for small issues,” he told officials.

“Lift projects have been severely neglected for the last ten years and have come to a standstill. Steps are being taken to repair them and the government will manage them from now in the interest of farmers,” said Uttam

As many brought to the attention of the Minister regarding a lack of proper staff for the management of lift schemes, he said that operators, watchmen, fitters, and electricians will be appointed for each lift scheme of Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies under a pilot project.