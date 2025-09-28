Komatireddy welcomes BC reservation GO

Nalgonda: “Thegovernment has lived up to Rahul Gandhi’s word by granting 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies,” said Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Saturday while taking part in development programmes, he said the government offered this as a true festival gift to the weaker sections.

Venkat Reddy recalled that, at first, many thought this was easier said than done. “But the Chief Minister called a cabinet meeting, passed a resolution, and sent it to the Centre,” he said. According to him, BJP leaders tried to throw a spanner in the works, but even then, a one-man commission was set up to study the issue. He explained that elections were kept on hold only to implement BC reservations, even if it meant losing nearly Rs 2,000 crore of central funds.

“As an OC myself, my only aim is to ensure justice under the Constitution,” he remarked. He said if BCs are not given their fair share in Telangana today, they may never get it, and for that reason, the government has already issued nine GOs. Drawing a comparison, he pointed out that former CM KCR promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister but backed out, whereas Revanth Reddy kept his word and delivered.

The Minister urged leaders not to rush to the courts and put a spoke in the wheel, reminding them that such historic decisions come once in a blue moon. Expressing his delight, Venkat Reddy said this moment is a golden chapter in the history of the country. He added that future generations will look back and remember this bold step.

“Rahul Gandhi’s thought was simple—BCs should get their share according to their numbers. The government is walking the talk, and in the coming days, even the budget will reflect their rightful place,” he said.