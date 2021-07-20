Konda Vishweshwar Reddy blames KCR for Krishna water dispute

Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Monday blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the ongoing Krishna water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the CM's 'negligent attitude' was responsible for the row.

Reddy alleged that KCR's irresponsible acts had led to the dispute, adding that the Centre had come forward to solve the row, he said.

The ex-MP accused CM for ignoring minor irrigation projects and made it clear that the ruling party had done nothing on State irrigation projects, like the predecessors the Congress and TDP had done. He said that an RTI has been filed on the dispute.

"CMs of Telangana and AP had emptied the entire Srisailam reservoir. The Centre had taken a historic decision in the issue.

KCR had taken Rs 4 lakh crore loans in the name of State development," he claimed. Commenting on the issue of outsourced nurses, he alleged that the government had dumped after exploiting them.