Kota Gullu, Ganapa Samudram feature in TG Tourism video
Bhupalapally: Kota Gullu and Ganapa Samudram from Ganapuram have been featured in the Telangana Tourism video, which is part of the global promotional efforts by Telangana Tourism, according to the Kota Gullu Preservation Committee.
The video, produced under the supervision of the Telangana government’s Tourism department to attract tourists, showcases the ancient Kakatiya-era Ganapeswara Temple along with the Ganapa Samudram Lake in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.
For the first time, the government has given these places appropriate recognition as significant tourist attractions and heritage sites. The video, approximately one minute long, also includes other prominent tourist spots in the state like Ramappa Temple, Bhoodan Pochampally, Yadagirigutta Temple, Pandavula Gutta, Nagarjuna Sagar, Jodeghat Valley, Nallamala Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kinnarsani Wildlife Sanctuary, Komaram Bheem Project, SRSP (Nandipet), and the backwaters of Telangana.
The video has been uploaded on the Tourism Department’s website. The Kota Gullu Preservation Committee has expressed happiness at finally being included on the tourist map after 18 years of temple maintenance under their supervision.