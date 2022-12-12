Kothagudem: A teacher's unique techniques pay off

Kothagudem: A teacher is avidly testing new techniques to achieve better learning outcomes, by employing some novel methods to interest students in their subjects, facilitating easy understanding of lessons for every student.

Malothu Bhadru teaches at SambaigudemZilla Parishad School in the tribal village of Sambaigudem in Manuguru mandal in Kothagudem district. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, it is said. As he blends practicals with daily regimen for a healthy outcome, students seldom skip classes and are getting better rooted in the knowledge. Parents are vouchsafing for the effectiveness of his teaching in practice mode. He uses charts and pictures to engage the attention of students, they say. A student Gundrapu Dhanush said all the students fell in love with their studies, thanking to the untiring efforts of the Telugu teacher.

Another student SK Yasmin said the teacher, while teaching about the caste system, took them out a study tour around the village, pointing out real life examples. He explained the uses of caste-based occupations for earning livelihoods as well as benefiting the society. Such a practical mode of teaching endeared the books to the students who acquired a good grasp of the issues dwelt at in their textbooks.

Bhadru said is happy that his efforts are paying off. By eliminating the boredom of the classrooms, teachers can impart better knowledge to the students, he observed. The result is there for all to see as all the students got good marks, he claimed. If right efforts are made to pique the interest of students in their subjects, results would be good, he advised.