Kothagudem MLA Demands Investigation into KTPS Scrap Scam

In a recent development,Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the legislator of Kothagudem, has vowed to not rest until the corruption surrounding the KTPS scrap tenders is solved. Following allegations of misappropriation of public funds in the KTPS O&M scrap tender and relocation matters, the legislator made a surprise visit to the DD area and held a meeting with officials to inquire about the tender process and reports submitted to the inquiry committee.

During the meeting, Sambasiva Rao emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged corruption, stating that the state government should take immediate action on the tender process conducted by the previous government. He stressed that there is no tolerance for corruption in KTPS and urged for transparency in the tender process to prevent any further misuse of public money.

The meeting was attended by O&M CE, SE, Tahildar Vivek, Municipal Commissioner Swamy, CPI District Secretary SK Sabir Pasha, and members of various political parties. Sambasivarao's call for a thorough investigation into the KTPS scrap tenders has garnered support from other officials and local leaders present at the meeting.

The legislator's efforts to uncover the truth behind the alleged corruption in KTPS have gained widespread attention, with many urging for swift action to address the issue and ensure accountability in the tender process. The public is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation and expecting those responsible for the scam to be held accountable.