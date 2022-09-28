Kothagudem: Police conduct free health camp for tribals

Kothagudem: Manuguru Sub Division of Police conducted a free health camp for Gottikoya people in the remote tribal hamlet Budugula under Manuguru manal on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police G Vineeth participated in the programme as the chief guest and launched the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said the division police who knew the health issues of the Gottikoya people, immediately set up the health camp and conducted treatment of 30 families of Gottikoya in the camp.

During the camp, SP G Vineeth, who is also a doctor, checked the people and gave the booster dose of Covid vaccines to the people. He distributed bread, fruits and milk packets to them.

He appreciated the officials and staff who responded on tribal issues and immediately conducted health camp. He urged the people to follow the health formulas to prevent the seasonal diseases. He assured the department extended support to the tribal families and taking support with higher officiasl sanctioned road for the village.

Later, he had lunch along with tribal people in the village.

There was no road connectivity, the staff along with SP traveled to the village on the bikes for the camp.

Additional SP ( Operations) T Sai Manohar, DSP Raghavendra Rao, Circle Inspectors Raj Gopal, M Ramesh, Srinivas and attended the camp.