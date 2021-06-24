Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt confirms Maoist Haribhushan's death

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt has confirmed the death of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the SP stated that Haribhushan had Covid-19 and died of heart attack on June 21. Police have credible information that Maoist leaders K Venkanna, Sharada, Sonu, Vinod, Nandu, Idumu, Deve, M Devender Reddy, Damodar and Bhadru also suffering from Covid and other health issues, he informed.

Sunil Dutt stated that top Maoist leadership has to take the responsibility for the death of Haribhushan, Nandu, Sombrai and other leaders. Haribhushan's death has proved that Maoist leaders and members were infected with coronavirus, he added.

However, Maoist Central Committee leaders Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju and Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Abhay some time back issued press statements stating that there were no Covid cases in Maoists ranks, the SP said.

"Maoist leadership is preventing leaders and members, who wanted to leave the party and join the mainstream and it's a human rights violation. Maoists infected with Covid are dying as they could not avail proper treatment," Dutt said.

He appealed to Maoists suffering from Covid to surrender to police and get good medical care. Police department would ensure that government support will be extended to surrendered Maoist, he added.