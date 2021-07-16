KRMB asks Telangana to halt hydel power generation again

Hyderabad: Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked the Telangana GENCO again to stop power generation from the hydel power generation centres on river Krishna. Earlier, based on the complaint lodged by Andhra Pradesh government, the Board instructed the Genco to halt hydel power generation but the TS government did not relent.



In a letter to Director, TS GENCO, the board member ( power) LB Muanthang requested to stop the release of water through SriSailam Lift power house, Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Pulichinthala project as it is agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs. The board officials asked the Genco to follow the water release orders issued by the KRMB strictly.