Live
- Delhi L-G makes it mandatory to geo-tag every project on online portal
- Chief Minister presents Vastrams to Lord Balaji
- Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren & Maneka Gandhi likely to address function commemorating parliament on Tuesday
- KT Rama Rao slams PM Narendra Modi on his comments on Telangana
- Sudden showers bring relief to denizens
- Congress leaders go door-to-door in Telangana to explain six guarantees
- Mission 2030: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with migrant Rajasthani Community in Hyd
- US delegation interacts with iDEX team at IIT Delhi
- AAI inducts two new B-360 type aircraft into its flight inspection fleet
- CBDT extends deadline for filing of Form 10B/10BB & Form ITR-7
Just In
KT Rama Rao slams PM Narendra Modi on his comments on Telangana
BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao took a broadside at Prime minister Narendra Modi for making objectionable comments on the formation of Telangana State.
BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao took a broadside at Prime minister Narendra Modi for making objectionable comments on the formation of Telangana State.
KTR took to Twitter to register his protest against Modi's comments." I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji's comments regarding the formation of Telangana state" .
This is not the first instance where the PM has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts. The people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realized on June 2nd, 2014, the BRS leader said.
The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana. To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. In his attempts to criticize the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.
It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them, KTR said .