KTR asks Health Minister to set up medical camps in resi., govt schools

Hyderabad: Pointing out that 35 students from the Social Welfare Gurukul boys hostel in Sirpur were diagnosed with fevers in just two days, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded the Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha to set up medical camps across residential and government schools immediately. Taking to X, Rao said this was yet another alarming incident in a series of crises in residential schools across Telangana. From Kodada to Asifabad, students were neglected while CM Revanth Reddy remained silent. “I demand the government take necessary measures to ensure more students don’t fall sick. Also, sending away these unwell students with their parents is nothing but an irresponsible and unbothered act. The government should ensure that all of them get absolute medical care! I demand the Health Minister set up medical camps across residential and government schools immediately. I hope you act like a responsible government for once,” said KTR.

He targeted the government on the loan waiver, alleging that all the 499 farmers in Pentlavelli village in Nagarkurnool district were proof that the CM's boast of completing the loan waiver is a hoax. “If even one of the 499 farmers is not given a loan waiver, what else is it? The CM, who set the deadline from December to August 15, should answer why they have not been given a loan waiver even today. If the CM is really sincere, he said, without waiving even a quarter of the percent, the loans of farmers of Pentlavelli should be cleared immediately,” said Rao.