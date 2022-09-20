KTR asks KBR Park authorities to allow kids to take peacock feathers

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of the report published by The Hans India on a disheartened mother who wrote a letter to IT Minister KTR after her son and also many children were not allowed to take peacock feathers that was fallen on the ground at KBR park, IT Minister KTR in his tweet on Monday asked KBR park authorities to make an exemption only for kids when they are carrying feathers.

Reacting to the letter which was published in The Hans India on Monday, the IT Minister tweeted that, "this letter from the mother of a young child was touching. Since peacock is the national bird, rules are strict about carrying peacock feathers under Wildlife Protection Act. I request the KBR park authorities to make an exemption only for kids when they are carrying feathers.

Despite of Minister's tweet, on condition of anonymity, officials of KBR said Under section 35(6)of the Wild Life (protection) Act 1972 feeding of peacocks or any part of wildlife including trees in KBR National Park is prohibited and applicable for all"