KTR assures to solve VRAs’ issues soon

Hyderabad: The TRS government responded on various pending issues raised by Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and called representatives of the VRAs' Association for talks at Assembly Committee Hall here on Tuesday.

Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao met VRAs' Association leaders and spoke with them. They brought to his notice that the Telangana government had failed to fulfil promise of implementing pay scale and promotion, and regularisation of VRAs.

KTR assured leaders to look into their issues and resolve them at the earliest. He invited them for discussion on their demands on September 20. With the promise of Minister, they called off protest.

Earlier, hundreds of VRAs tried to march towards the Legislative Assembly after their association gave Assembly gherao call on Tuesday. The police took VRAs into custody at several places and arrested 200 VRAs at Indira Park and Telugu Talli flyover and shifted them to police stations.