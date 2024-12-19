KTR Calls for 42% Reservation for BCs in Local Bodies, Criticizes Bill Amendments

Hyderabad : BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has called for the implementation of 42% reservation for backward classes (BCs) in local bodies, a stance he emphasized during a recent interaction. KTR, speaking on the proposed amendments to the Municipalities and GHMC Bills and the Panchayat Raj Act, pointed out that the current drafts did not address the crucial issue of BC reservations.

"We are proposing amendments on behalf of the BRS party. Our suggestions should be considered," KTR said, underlining that the party would not hesitate to push for a division in the Assembly if necessary.

KTR also took the opportunity to remind the opposition of a key promise made by the Congress party. "The Congress has committed to granting 42% reservations to BCs within six months if they come to power," he stated, reiterating his confidence in the BRS’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the future of reservation policies in Telangana, especially in local governance, where BC communities have long been advocating for more representation.