KTR derides Cong govt; accuses it of reneging on poll promises

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked how the Congress government would seek votes without fulfilling the promises made to the people after deceiving them for 22 months.

The BRS Working President alleged that the Congress party had betrayed people of the state by not fulfilling even a single promise it made. “What face does the Congress have to seek votes from people after deceiving them for 22 months in power?” he asked. He said that people across all sections of society were angry with the Congress and that it was certain the public would reject them in the upcoming elections. Rao criticised the hike in RTC bus fares and the government’s attempts to privatise public transport. “They gave free bus rides for wives, but doubled the fare for husbands, and increased charges for children’s passes. This is the real face of Congress’s betrayal,” he said.

He mockingly described CM Revanth Reddy’s so-called ‘innovative thinking’ as a strategy to privatise RTC under the guise of EV buses and burden middle-class families, particularly in Hyderabad, by increasing ticket fares only within the city.

He recalled how, in the last assembly elections, Hyderabad voters gave all seats to BRS and none to Congress. “Since then, people’s disappointment with the Congress has only grown. In 22 months, they haven’t built new roads or even maintained existing ones,” he said, alleging that Congress had cheated auto drivers, unemployed youth, and women. “Auto drivers, over 1.2 lakh in the city, will explain how their livelihoods have been hit. Promises of two lakh jobs in the first year, Rs 2,500 per month to women, and Rs 4,000 pensions to elderly, all have been broken,” he pointed out.

On the cemetery controversy in Jubilee Hills, Rao said that the BRS government had already allocated 125 acres each for Muslim and Christian cemeteries in 2022, issuing an official GO.

He ridiculed the Congress for now claiming credit for merely offering 2,500 square yards of disputed land, where even the army intervened claiming ownership.

KTR accused the Congress of privatising RTC in the name of EV buses by handing them over to private operators instead of allowing the RTC Corporation to own and operate them directly. “Why can’t the Corporation purchase and run these buses themselves? The anger of common and middle-class citizens will reflect in the ensuing elections and the Congress party will surely face the consequences at the ballot box,” said KTR.