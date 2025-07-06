KTR has no right to question Revanth: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy asserted here on Saturday that BRS working president K T Rama Rao has no right to question Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he maintained that since “You (KTR) and your brother-in-law Harish are second-bench leaders If you want to question Revanth, first make your father resign from the post of the Opposition Leader, take the post of Opposition Leader yourself, then speak; only then will your words be taken seriously”.

Reddy expressed the view that “KTR, you keep saying that Revanth’s mentor is Chandrababu, but wasn’t your father’s mentor also Chandrababu?; Chandrababu gave your father the Transport Minister’s post for helping oust NTR from the CM’s post while acting as Viceroy Hotel in-charge, didn’t he?; You started this whole water-sharing controversy; you were the one feeding Jagan chicken curry and KCR fish curry, weren’t you?; you too enjoyed the curries; then why blame the Congress government?”

The TPCC leader said even if BRS MLC K Kavitha doesn’t do a “Rail Roko,” let her do a “Flight Roko” - no issue; both Chandrababu and KCR are disciples of our Hanumanthanna (senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao).

Jagga Reddy claimed that a strange situation is unfolding in Telangana. “The Opposition usually demands that the ruling party convene the Assembly to discuss issues, but here, the situation is reversed. CM Revanth is saying he’ll convene the Assembly and is inviting the Opposition Leader to attend; Revanth Reddy even told KCR - “If you attend the session, I’ll call for the Assembly. Come, let’s talk,” but instead of the Opposition Leader, second-bench leaders like KTR and Harish are speaking,” Jagga Reddy remarked.

According to Reddy, “Congress is a national party; BRS is a regional party; Revanth is a CM from a national party; KCR, the former CM, from a regional one; then why are second-bench leaders jumping into the middle?; when asked to come to the Assembly, KTR is inviting people to Boat Club or Press Club instead; if debates are to happen outside, what’s the point of the Assembly?”

The Congress leader said that KTR still lacked political maturity. “Let’s ask an ordinary citizen - where should MLAs debate?; if you act immaturely, Revanth will criticise your actions; and when he criticises, you just say, ‘he scolded us’; even when nothing was said in the Assembly, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath were disqualified as members. That’s how undemocratically you acted; is ruling with the police as your shield called governance?”Jagga Reddy questioned.