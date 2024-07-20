KTR Meets Governor, briefs on violation of constitution and party defections in the state

BRS Working President KTR complained to Telangana governor raising concerns over the attack on the Constitution by the ruling party. Speaking after the meeting with governor Radha Krishnan, KTR said that he highlighted the issue of Congress members violating the anti-defection law by including MLAs from other parties.

He claimed that Governor assured him that he would address these concerns and speak with the Home Secretary about the protocol issues raised.

BRS working president also expressed his intention to visit Medigadda soon to showcase how the region managed to survive the recent floods. He emphasized the importance of upholding the Constitution and ensuring that promises made by political parties are implemented for the benefit of the people.

The former minister stated that he will continue to meet with various constitutional institutions in the country to address these issues and hold those responsible for violating the Constitution accountable.