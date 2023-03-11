KTR meets Kavitha ahead of ED summons in Liquor scam

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Friday night reached the residence of his father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in New Delhi. According to sources, he had a meeting with his sister Kavitha, who is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

KTR is expected to remain in the national capital for two days. Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the ED in the Delhi Liquor case on Saturday for interrogation. She arrived in New Delhi on March 8, shortly after receiving a summons from the ED. It is said that the probe agency is expected to question Kavitha, Manish Sisodia, and Arun Pillai together.

Amidst the speculations that Kavitha may be taken into the custody following the arrest of key persons, including Ramchandra Pillai and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case, Minister KT Rama Rao's visit assumes a significance.

KT Rama Rao immediately departed New Delhi after attending the party's general body meeting held headed by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday.

It is learnt that KT Rama Rao will interact with legal experts and discuss the plan of the action regarding the case.