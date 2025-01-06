KTR reaches the ACB office in Formula E Race case

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday reached the Anti Corruption Bureau office at Banjara Hills and handed over a written document even as the police stopped his vehicle not allowing the advocates to accompany him.

KTR said that he will fully cooperate with the officials as a law abiding citizen according to his constitutional and legal rights in this matter. KTR suggested the officials to proceed according to the law after the High Court directions. Giving his response in writing to ACB officials, KTR mentioned the issue of challenging the FIR registered against him in the High Court on December 18. He informed that the High Court has reserved its judgment in this matter, which concluded the final arguments on December 31.

KTR said that the ACB had given him a notice in case the High Court reserved its verdict and the court would announce the verdict at any moment.

KTR said that the ACB notice did not clearly mention what information they wanted. Apart from this, KTR said that the notice did not specify which documents they were asking for. He later reached BRS party office Telangana Bhavan.

I have information that my house will be Raided - KTR.

The BRS Working President claimed that he had information about a raid on his house. He also said that today the state was being run by Revanth Reddy Constitution.

Speaking to the media as he was waiting for the entry into ACB office for the Formula E investigation. The BRS working president said that the police may resort to tricks like what they did with Patnam Narendar Reddy. He demanded that they allow the legal team to accompany him.