KTR responds to Elon Musk's tweet on setting up Tesla company, says Telangana is haven for investment

The comments made by the head of the Tesla car manufacturing unit, Elon Musk, on the social media platform regarding the setting up of a car manufacturing unit in India sparked a controversy. Musk alleged on Twitter that Tesla's arrival in India was being delayed due to challenges to the government. When asked by netizen Elon Musk on Twitter about the launch of Tesla cars in the Indian market, he replied, "We are still working on this despite many challenges from the government." Many netizens responded to this tweet, which led to a new controversy. Elon Musk, however, denied the allegations.

Many celebrities are incensed by Elon's remarks against the Indian government. In this context, Telangana IT Minister KTR responded to the comments of the head of Tesla. KTR thanked Musk before launching Tesla's business operations in India and said that there are a lot of opportunities for industrial development in Telangana and India. He said that Telangana was the champion in terms of industrial development, investment, and sustainability. He said on Twitter that Telangana state was a haven for investment in the country.

— KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022





Elon Musk, the company's head, has been trying for some time to launch Tesla cars in India, which has the second-largest market in the world in terms of the car market. Negotiations between the central government and Musk have been going on for three years but no agreement has been reached. This seems to be due to the conditions imposed by Elon. It seems that Musk has stipulated that cars manufactured abroad will be introduced in the Indian market first, after which a manufacturing unit will be set up. He also demanded a reduction in tariffs on car imports. His latest allegations sparked controversy as the stalemate continued.



