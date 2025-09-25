KTR rips into Revanth govt for cold-shouldering gig workers

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy government should immediately implement the promises made to gig and platform workers under the Abhayahastam Declaration.

The BRS leader criticised that the Congress party, which released a special declaration for gig workers during the election campaign, had completely ignored the issue after coming to power. The members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) met Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan and shared their difficulties. They said that although the Congress party made several promises, not a single one was implemented. Speaking on the occasion, KTR assured them that BRS would stand by gig workers and that he would question the government until their problems are resolved.

KTR demanded that the government immediately establish the Gig Workers Welfare Board, ensure social security including insurance, provide fair wages, and release compensation for deceased workers as promised by the Congress. He reminded that Rahul Gandhi himself had said he would take responsibility for the implementation of these promises and urged him to respond immediately to the problems faced by gig workers.

KTR expressed anguish that the families of gig workers Ahmed Bin Abdul Quder, Sham Sunder, and Lokurthi Naresh, who tragically lost their lives, have still not received the Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance compensation announced by the government, even though all required documents were submitted. He said it is shameful that Congress was betraying gig workers who continued to serve the public even during critical times like the Covid pandemic.

KTR demanded that the government immediately pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased gig workers and set up the Gig Workers Welfare Board without further delay. He also assured that if the government brings a special law for the welfare of gig and platform workers, the BRS party would extend its full support.

Stating that it has become Congress’ habit to make promises only for votes and later abandon them, KTR demanded that if Congress had any sincerity, it must immediately fulfil the promises made to gig workers. He emphasised that the welfare of gig workers should not remain confined to mere declarations but protecting their security, dignity, and rights is the government’s moral and political responsibility.