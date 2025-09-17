KTR sees end of Cong’s honeymoon period in state

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that his party would “wage a war” against the government if it fails to address the fee reimbursement issue for students. Speaking at a meeting of Jubilee Hills constituency leaders, he asked the party to begin its ‘Vijaya Yatra’ (victory march) from the constituency.

He alleged that the people of the state were deeply angry with the anti-people policies of the Congress party. “The economy of Hyderabad collapsed due to the fear created by the Congress party, especially Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said. Rao claimed that while his government made Hyderabad the economic engine of Telangana for ten years, the current government’s policies were completely collapsing the city, a fact that citizens were noticing. He said that people feel the BRS must come to power again for Hyderabad to continue developing.

Later, while speaking to Bhadrachalam party leaders, Rao said that Telangana was the first state to implement the new law abolishing the Wakf Board. “The BJP had brought the Wakf Amendment Act and none of the BJP-ruled states implemented that Act. Only one state in the country implemented this and this was Telangana led by CM Revanth Reddy,” he said.

Rao called on the party leaders to hold a meeting in Bhadrachalam in a week or ten days, which he would attend. “We will ensure the defeat of the MLA who backstabbed and joined the Congress party,” he said. He claimed that the “honeymoon period” for the Congress party was over and that within nine months, there would be elections. He also said that the “opportunists” had left the party, and it was now clear who the BRS’s people were.

He concluded by stating that good days were ahead and that they would start with the local body elections.