KTR slams Amit Shah over Telangana government not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day remark

Hyderabad: Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's charges over the Telangana Government not celebrating September 17 as Liberation Day, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reminded that the State Government had officially celebrated the day as National Integration Day.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a programme in Bidar, Karnataka on Sunday had said that the Telangana Government was not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17. He even alleged that the State Government had failed in remembering the sacrifices of people, who fought against the Nizam's rule.

BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Union Home Minister for his false statements, sharing news clippings for the Union Home Minister's reference.

He tweeted: "Union Home Minister AmitShah Ji, 17th September has been celebrated by Telangana Govt officially as National integration day since Hyderabad state was integrated into Indian union on the same day in 1948.

Your blatant misrepresentation is indeed unbecoming of the stature of a Union Home Minister."

Social media influencer, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy ridiculed and said that Amit Shah charges that Telangana Government did not celebrate September 17 was a blatant lie by the Union Home Minister.

He further tweeted "Telangana Govt did celebrate September 17th as National Integration Day. Anyways, how does Amit Shah who was declared Tadipaar of Gujarat State by the High court of Gujarat know what is happening in Telangana? other than just reading out handed over scripts?"