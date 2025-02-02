KTR slams Centre for ignoring State

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the Centre of once again neglecting Telangana. He stated that the eight MPs each from the Congress and BJP, representing the state in Parliament, had failed to secure sufficient funds.

Taking to social media platform X, KTR said that despite high expectations for pending projects, the Centre had disappointed the people of Telangana. He alleged that instead of allocating funds in a pan-India manner, the budget was designed with a focus on the upcoming Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections.

He further stated that Telangana had not received any special funds apart from central grants. He also pointed out that no allocation was made for the Tribal University once again. Additionally, he criticised the Centre for failing to fulfil the commitments made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. KTR remarked that electing BJP and Congress MPs

from Telangana had proven to be futile, as they could not secure any significant benefits for the state. (INN)