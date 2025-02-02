Live
- Congress infighting: Siddaramaiah’s close associate resigns as advisor
- Your skin is a mirror of your overall health!
- Microfinance scams rampant in Uttara Kannada dist; 7 cases registered
- Blending tradition with modernity
- Karnataka received nothing: CM slams Union Budget 2025
- Folk aesthetics in Modernism: Jamini Roy’s unique vision
- Kisan Pariwar CEO donates to orphan
- Hina Khan’s fun ‘day out’ includes food and family
- Karimnagar hails Union Budget
- Panorama International Literature Festival 2025: Live Session Held Gathering Significant Indian Poets
Just In
KTR slams Centre for ignoring State
BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the Centre of once again neglecting Telangana.
Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the Centre of once again neglecting Telangana. He stated that the eight MPs each from the Congress and BJP, representing the state in Parliament, had failed to secure sufficient funds.
Taking to social media platform X, KTR said that despite high expectations for pending projects, the Centre had disappointed the people of Telangana. He alleged that instead of allocating funds in a pan-India manner, the budget was designed with a focus on the upcoming Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections.
He further stated that Telangana had not received any special funds apart from central grants. He also pointed out that no allocation was made for the Tribal University once again. Additionally, he criticised the Centre for failing to fulfil the commitments made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. KTR remarked that electing BJP and Congress MPs
from Telangana had proven to be futile, as they could not secure any significant benefits for the state. (INN)