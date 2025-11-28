KTR slams Revanth Reddy, calls HiLT Policy a massive scam

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration, stating that Revanth Reddy was behaving more like a real estate agent than a Chief Minister.

The BRS leader was speaking in Telangana Bhavan where several BJP and Congress leaders from Kalwakurthy joined the BRS. Welcoming them into the party, Rama Rao lashed out at the failures and corruption of the Congress government in the state.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy had orchestrated another massive scam under the guise of the HiLT Policy. He criticised the CM for focusing on looting assets—starting with Musi riverfront lands, followed by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Central University lands, and now targeting industrial lands in Hyderabad.

KTR expressed anger that lands originally allotted to industrialists at low rates by the government to create employment are now being converted for real estate purposes.

He stated that Revanth Reddy is granting permissions at dirt-cheap rates to build apartments and villas on these industrial lands. He is handing over nearly 9,300 acres of land to private individuals, effectively mortgaging public assets worth Rs 5 lakh crore for the benefit of 500 to 600 people, KTR alleged.

He questioned whose property the CM thought he was giving away and claimed that half of the proceeds from the deal would go to Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders. The BRS demanded the immediate withdrawal of the policy, alleging it alienates public land to private entities.

KTR slammed the Congress party for cheating Backward Classes (BCs). He recalled that Congress promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs if voted to power but has now deceived them.

"While the previous government provided 24 per cent reservation, the current Congress government has reduced it to just 17 per cent," he pointed out. He called upon the BC community to teach a lesson to the Congress party for enacting dramas regarding reservations.

KTR stated that there is unprecedented anti-incumbency against the Congress government in such a short time. He assured that if the party cadre stands with the people, the public will ensure KCR’s return as Chief Minister.