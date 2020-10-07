KTR sure of TRS victory in Nizamabad Council polls

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday expressed confidence of winning the Council election of Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC).



The TRS leader had a video conference with the party leaders and cadre from Nizamabad and asked them to work for the victory of former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the upcoming MLC elections. KTR said that Nizamabad has been supporting the TRS party from its inception. He recalled that TRS had first unanimously won the local body elections in Mothe village of Nizamabad two decades ago. He asked the leaders to ensure the victory of the TRS party in the MLC election, too.

The TRS working president appealed to the representatives who come from agriculture backgrounds to support the TRS candidate in the upcoming MLC elections. He highlighted the reforms and policies introduced by the TRS government for the welfare of farmers. He said that the TRS government was constructing major irrigation projects apart from implementing schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema for farmers. He also mentioned that the government has provided water to lakhs of acres through the SRSP project rejuvenation.

Rao further said that the Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies of erstwhile Nizamabad district would receive Kaleshwaram Project water soon. "By setting up food processing zones in the district, the government is creating employment opportunities for the local youth," he stated.

Rao said the opposition parties leaders are unable to digest the development activities introduced by the TRS party and are playing dirty politics. TRS would fight against those who are doing politics in the name of religion, he said.

He added that TRS stood against the Farm Bill introduced by the Central government and also added that the party would stand against the electricity reforms that are against free power to farmers.

He stated that the government understands the problems related to the special funds of the MPTCs and ZPTCs and promised that a solution would be brought in soon. He also stated that the government would soon address the issues of corporators and councilors and also provide funds to the municipalities and corporations to ensure the development works continue to take place.