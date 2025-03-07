KTR tom-toms about TASK, credits its success to BRS govt

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday hailed the BRS government’s vision of skilling the students with its Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), which had received a recognition from the country’s premier policy think tank NITI Aayog.

The BRS leader said that TASK, a flagship initiative of the erstwhile BRS government, was launched in 2014 under the leadership of then-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In its latest report, NITI Aayog commended TASK for its transformative impact on skilling the youth of Telangana, describing it as a “model of excellence in bridging the gap between industry, academia, and government”. KTR took to social media to express his pride, stating, “I am happy to know that NITI Aayog has recognised the BRS government’s efforts in skilling the youth of Telangana. This accolade for TASK is a testament to our commitment to creating a skilled and employable workforce, ensuring a brighter future for the state’s youth.

This is a remarkable step towards a skilled Telangana, and we will continue to work towards empowering our youth with the skills they need to succeed in a competitive world.”

NITI Aayog’s report highlighted TASK’s innovative approach, noting that it has “set a benchmark for skill development by integrating industry-relevant training with affordable education”.

The think tank praised the initiative for its role in fostering a talent pipeline that meets the demands of a modern economy, calling it a “shining example of state-led innovation in education and employment generation”.

Since its inception in 2014, TASK has emerged as a cornerstone of Telangana’s skill development ecosystem. As a not-for-profit organisation, it has focused on enhancing technological, personal, and organisational skills among students through highly subsidised programmes.