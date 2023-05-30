KTR wonders why PM & HM are not bothered about wrestlers’ plight

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reacted to the reports of protesting wrestlers deciding to throw medals in Ganges. He wondered why the Central Government was shielding one MP who is also accused of sexual harassment and leaving the fate of wrestlers in the air and not even bothered to respond on their plights.

Taking to Twitter handle, he said “Why is Govt of India going to great lengths protecting this MP who’s accused of sexual harassment? While the accused BJP MP Singh is being shielded by PM Modi & HM Shah, the champion wrestlers have to resort to Ganga Visarjan of their Olympic medals What an absolute shame!”

It is to mention here that top Wrestlers of India who have been on Protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for past several days have now decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga River.



The wrestlers have said the medals have "no meaning" anymore. Police personnel are now trying to come in as wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sit around in small circle with their medals. Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans being raised as people come out in support of the wrestlers Hundreds of people have surrounded tearful wrestlers, asking them not to immerse their medals in holy Ganges.

However, in a new twist to the ongoing protest by wrestlers who went to Haridwar to immerse medals were stopped by Khaap leaders. They take away the medals from wrestlers and now it has been decided not to immerse the medal in Ganga but to continue with the agitation.