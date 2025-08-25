KTR’s OpenAI Hyd’bad office pitch wows netizens in State

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has struck a positive chord across the nation with his statesmanship in welcoming OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and endorsing Hyderabad as the perfect base for the AI giant’s operations in India.

Rama Rao’s non-partisan, state-first approach has earned wide appreciation on social media. Netizens across the country applauded his gesture, setting aside political boundaries and recognizing his commitment to Telangana’s global standing.

Replying to Sam Altman’s post on X announcing the opening of OpenAI’s first office in India, KTR pitched Hyderabad as an ideal destination for the company’s office.

KTR highlighted Hyderabad’s unique strengths as an innovation hub - with facilities such as THub, WEHub, TWorks, Telangana State Innovation Cell, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad - while also noting the city’s deep tech talent pool and its attractiveness to global tech leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Qualcomm.

‘X’ user Yogesh Sharma wrote, “Keeping all differences aside, an opposition leader endorsing his state.” Awantika Lohar said, “That’s what we want from UP ministers. Yogi Adityanath take notes.”