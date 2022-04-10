Language chauvinism will boomerang: KTR to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Expressing anger on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's push for Hindi, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that language chauvinism would boomerang. Taking to Twitter over the comments of Shah that the people from different languages should speak in Hindi, not in English, Rama Rao said that unity in diversity was the strength of the country.

"Unity in diversity was the strength of the country, Amit Shah Ji. India is a union of States and a true 'Vasudhaika Kutumbam'. Why don't we let people of our great nation decide what to eat, what to wear, who to pray to and what language to speak! Language chauvinism/hegemony will. boomerang," said Rao on Twitter.



In another tweet Rao said, "I am an Indian first, a proud Telugu and Telanganaite next. Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations."