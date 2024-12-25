Lawyers Seek MP DK Aruna’s Intervention to Prevent District Court Relocation

Gadwal: Gadwal Bar Association members met Member of Parliament DK Aruna in Mahabubnagar, requesting her intervention to prevent the relocation of the district court to the outskirts of Pooduru. The delegation, led by Bar Association President Raghurami Reddy, submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns.

Prior to submitting the memorandum, the lawyers held a detailed discussion with DK Aruna for about an hour regarding the issue. MP Aruna informed them that she had already brought the matter to the attention of the District Collector as soon as it came to her notice. She mentioned that the land allocated in the outskirts of Pooduru was deemed unsuitable for constructing court buildings.

Aruna suggested exploring alternative locations as requested by the lawyers and recommended identifying a site within the town's vicinity if feasible. She assured them that she would once again discuss the issue with senior officials and the District Collector to expedite its resolution.

The MP committed to making every effort to resolve the matter promptly and ensure a suitable solution for the lawyers' concerns.

Bar Association Vice President Khaja Mainuddin and lawyers Ismail, Sudhakar, Rajasekhar Reddy, Jayasimha Reddy, Muralidhar, Tarun, and Venkateshwar Reddy participated in the meeting.