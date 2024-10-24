Leprosy Can Be Completely Cured If Detected in the Early Stage

Nagarkurnool: On Thursday, a special training camp was organized by Lepra India in collaboration with the District Medical and Health Department at the Mini Conference Hall of the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate. The training was aimed at supervisors, nodal persons, and data entry operators working in primary health centers across the district, focusing on the details, treatment, and follow-ups for leprosy patients, along with how to enter data into the Nikushth app.

During the event, Dr. M. Venkata Das, the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, emphasized the importance of identifying leprosy patients in the early stages and providing them with complete treatment, urging the medical staff to ensure that no patient suffers from disabilities. He stated that awareness programs should be conducted to inform the public about the symptoms of leprosy, which include non-painful patches on the skin, encouraging individuals to voluntarily consult medical personnel.

Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik, the District Vaccination Program Officer, explained that leprosy is a contagious disease transmitted through the air and is not caused by curses or spells. He mentioned that if leprosy is detected early, it can be completely cured with just six months of medication and called for everyone’s cooperation in eradicating leprosy by the year 2030.

Representatives from Lepra India, including Narasimhaswami and Kameshwar Rao, along with Deputy Paramedical Officer Sukumar Reddy, Akutota Madhumohan, Venkataiah, Azad, and various supervisory staff and data entry operators from primary health centers in the district participated in the event.