Letter writing for Hostel fecilty and adequate bus services

Gadwal: In Aija mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, many students face significant challenges due to inadequate educational facilities. They often drop out, with girls being married off early and boys sent to work as laborers or in seed mills. This lack of educationand opportunity severely impacts their futures. Additionally, the lack of proper bus services in the villages exacerbates the problem, making it difficult for students to attend school regularly.

In response to these issues, leaders and activists, including Mandal Presidents Gopalakrishna, Town General Secretaries Pradeep Kumar and Kampati Bhagat Reddy, District OBC General Secretary G. Venkatesh Yadav, Kisan Morcha President Viresh Goud, Senior Leaders Lakshmana chari, Booth Presidents Gadige Raghu, and Nurses Rajasekhar, along with numerous active workers and students, have demanded immediate action. They are calling for the establishment of hostels for girls and boys, a degree college for higher education, and improved bus services to ensure students can continue their studies. They have warned of large-scale agitation led by the Bharatiya Janata Party if these demands are not met promptly.