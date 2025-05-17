Life, contributions of Ahalya Bhai should be told to people Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP State President and Union Minister for Coal Mines, Kishan Reddy, highlighted the significant role of Ahalya Bhai Holkar in Indian society. He attended a workshop organised at the BJP State office to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahalya Bhai Holkar, alongside National and State Affairs Secretary Siva Prakash, State Affairs Secretary Chandrashekhar, and State Vice President Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. During the event, Kishan Reddy urged everyone to thoroughly explain the inspiring life and contributions of Ahalya Bhai Holkar.

Siva Prakash announced that celebrations for Ahalya Bhai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary would take place in every district and mandal across the State from May 21 to 31. He mentioned that the celebrations would kick off on a grand scale with a Mahaharati programme in the districts. Additionally, he noted that various programmes, including processions and workshops, would be organised throughout these ten days. Chandrashekhar emphasised the importance of Ahalya Bhai Holkar’s contributions to preserving Hindu temples and expressed pride in her efforts.

Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, State president and State Convener of the Ahalya Bhai Holkar Committee, remarked that she was consistently present for the people during her tenure and dedicated her life to public service. Mahila Morcha State general secretary Dr Samatha encouraged all women to look up to Ahalya Bhai Holkar as a role model. Co-conveners Dr Bhoga Sravani, Bandaru Sailaja, Ajmira Bobby, Sudha, and others participated in the meeting.