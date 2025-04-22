Light rains expected in Telangana today and tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience light rainfall today and tomorrow, accompanied by gusty winds, according to weather reports.

Despite the forecast of rain, temperatures remain high across the state. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 43.8 degrees Celsius, while four other regions also saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists have warned that over the next two days, maximum temperatures across the state may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat.