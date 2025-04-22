Live
- T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State
- Inter results to be out today
- Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials
- SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace
- Women’s Health Alert: Don’t Overlook These 9 Symptoms
- Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule
- ‘Zero shadow’ to hit Bengaluru on April 24
- Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha
- Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna
- SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
Light rains expected in Telangana today and tomorrow
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience light rainfall today and tomorrow, accompanied by gusty winds, according to weather reports. Despite...
Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience light rainfall today and tomorrow, accompanied by gusty winds, according to weather reports.
Despite the forecast of rain, temperatures remain high across the state. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 43.8 degrees Celsius, while four other regions also saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists have warned that over the next two days, maximum temperatures across the state may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat.
Next Story