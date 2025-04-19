Lightning strike kills 50 sheep

Rajapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): A tragic incident occurred when lightning struck during a sudden thunderstorm, resulting in the death of around 50 sheep belonging to a local shepherd, Bandi Mallaiah. The incident occurred at Renigunta village of Rajapet Mandal, Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

Lightning, accompanied by gales, struck without warning, causing severe damage. The estimated financial loss due to this incident is around Rs 3 lakh. Mallaiah expressed his grief over the sudden loss of his livestock, which were his primary source of livelihood.

He is now pleading with the government to come to his aid by providing compensation and support to help him recover from this devastating loss. The local community has also expressed sympathy and urged officials to take immediate action.