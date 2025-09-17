Like Father Like Daughter! Kavitha treads KCR’s path; to make Siddipet as launch pad for new party

Hyderabad / Siddipet: The political landscape of Telangana is abuzz with speculation that BRS leader K Kavitha, who was recently suspended from the party, is set to launch her future political plans from Siddipet. Reports suggest that she will make her much-anticipated announcement on September 21 from Chintamadaka, the native village of her father and former Chief Minister KCR, coinciding with the beginning of the annual Bathukamma festivities.

The move follows a period of intense controversy sparked by Kavitha’s public comments against senior BRS figures, including former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao. The unrest within the party’s ranks led to a swift response from the BRS working president and former minister KTR, who extended his public support to Harish Rao via a post on X. Taking the matter more seriously, the party’s supreme leader, KCR, convened a meeting with key members and, as many had anticipated, suspended his daughter from the party. This decisive action has fuelled widespread speculation across the state about whether she will float a new political entity or align with an existing national party. Kavitha, however, has so far remained silent on her future course of action.

Political analysts believe that Kavitha is now poised to announce a new political party from Siddipet and chart her path forward. Having distanced herself from the BRS, she is said to be taking a very strategic approach. Contrary to expectations that she would immediately launch a new party, she has not rushed the process. Sources indicate that she has been consulting with a wide range of intellectuals and senior political leaders, carefully analysing how her new party should be shaped and how to best connect with the people of the state. It is believed that she sought advice from various groups before finalising her decision.

Her followers believe that from an early age, Kavitha has inherited her father’s political ideology and his passion for public service.

They describe her as a determined individual who strives to carve out her own identity while serving the people. As part of this, during the Telangana movement, she founded the ‘Jagruthi’ organisation with a clear agenda to promote the state’s cultural identity and mobilise support. Political analysts note that she led Jagruthi with remarkable foresight, structuring it much like a political party and effectively mobilising people through its various programmes—a clear indication that she is no ordinary leader.

The choice of Siddipet as the launchpad for her new political journey is considered a highly strategic move. Siddipet holds a proud and historic reputation as the epicentre of Telangana’s political agitations.